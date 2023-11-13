HamberMenu
Woman constable found dead at home

November 13, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Deceased woman constable V. Sathya.

Deceased woman constable V. Sathya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 29-year-old woman constable, attached to the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP), was found dead in her residence at Pathukannu, near Puducherry, on Sunday night.

The deceased, V. Sathya joined the force as a home guard and was recently absorbed by PAP. Her body was found by her parents on Sunday night when they returned after Deepavali celebrations, police said.

Police suspect she ended her life due to personal issues. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

