Withdraw order against student participation in agitation, CPI demands

PUDUCHERRY

10 January 2021 12:18 IST

In a statement on Saturday night, the CPI accused the Police Department of threatening educational institutions to prevent student participation in the agitation against the Lt Governor

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Banwal to withdraw an order directing students not to participate in the four-day agitation called for by the Secular Democratic Alliance demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

In a statement on Saturday night, secretary of CPI, A. M Saleem, accused the Police Department of threatening educational institutions to prevent student participation in the agitation. There is pressure put by the Police Department to thwart students’ involvement in the protest against Lt Governor, the statement said. Freedom to participate in an agitation was the fundamental right of citizens. By issuing such an order, the Police Department has curtailed the democratic rights of students, the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising