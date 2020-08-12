Withdraw draft EIA notification: Puducherry Environment Council

The Centre must consider reissuing the draft only after health conditions related to COVID-19 and civic life are normalised across the country, the Puducherry Environment Council said in a memorandum to the secretary of the Union Environment Ministry

The Puducherry Environment Council (PUDENCO), a non-governmental organisation, has called upon the Union government to immediately withdraw the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification and consider reissuing it only after civic life is normalised across the country, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memorandum submitted to the secretary of the Union Environment Ministry, C.K. Mishra, convenor of PUDENCO, P. Joseph Victor Raj, pointed out that the draft notification had come out in the midst of a national health crisis. Most offices are closed, and the staff are working from home. The long-term public health, social and economic impacts of this pandemic are yet to be ascertained.

“The EIA notification is an important regulation through which the impacts of land-use change, water extraction, tree felling, pollution, waste and effluent management for industrial and infrastructure projects are to be studied and used in developmental decision-making. Any change in this law has a direct bearing on the living and working conditions of people and the ecology,” Mr. Victor Raj said.

Therefore, it is critical that the government provides a suitable and adequate time for those impacted or likely to be affected by the design and implementation of EIA notification. Opportunities to understand and discuss the implications of the proposed amendments may be severely hindered due to the present health emergency, with restricted public movement, physical distancing and challenges to everyday life activities. These restrictions also make it impossible to disseminate information about the notification to communities who deserve to know about, and influence the notification, he said.

Therefore, the Union Environment Ministry should immediately withdraw the proposed amendments of the draft EIA notification 2020. The Centre must consider reissuing the draft only after health conditions related to COVID-19 and civic life are normalised across the country. It should also ensure that there are widespread and informed public discussions on the implication of these amendments.

PUDECO also urged the Centre to disclose fully the nature of comments received and the reasons for acceptance and rejection of these comments, prior to the issuance of the final amendments.

“We do hope that the Environment Ministry will uphold its obligations towards informed public participation like the commitment to principle 10 of the Rio Declaration and also the principles of natural justice, while taking a considered view on the proposed amendments to the EIA notification, 2020”, the memorandum said.