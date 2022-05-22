With two new cases, active case count at 21 in U.T.
The Union Territory recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 786 tests and two recoveries on Sunday.
Both new cases were reported in Puducherry.
The test positivity rate was 0.25%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.80%.
The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 21 active cases, a total of 1,65,834 cases and 1,63,851 recoveries.
Of an estimated 22.44 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 18.89 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 807 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has administered a total of 17,01,924 vaccine doses so far.
