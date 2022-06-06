Puducherry

With three new COVID-19 cases detected, active tally in U.T. at 41

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases against three recoveries on Monday. All the three cases were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 1.17%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.79%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 41 active cases, a total of 1,65,898 cases and 1,63,895 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.59 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 61 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,12,990 vaccine doses.


