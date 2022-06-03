With rising COVID-19 cases, its a red flag for tourism revival in the U.T.

Health officials express concern over non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols, both among city residents and tourists, as it can set the stage for another wave of infections

The COVID-19 cases have been stealthily rising over the past few days, with the recent high of 11 new cases in a 24-hour span being reported for the second time in as many days on Friday.

While the Union Territory had been averaging 0-5 daily cases in recent months, the past couple of weeks has seen a slight increase in cases. Since May 23, the Union Territory has recorded a total of 51 cases.

While Puducherry and Yanam were accounting for newly-diagnosed cases over the past couple of weeks, Karaikal has reappeared on the coronavirus map on Friday recording five new cases when Puducherry recorded six new cases from 1,158 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry’s alert issued on Friday on rising COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in five States, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, is a red flag for Puducherry with the number of domestic tourists picking up, especially over the weekends. Health officials expressed concern that the dropping of guard in terms of wearing protective masks, both among city residents and tourists, could set the stage for another wave of infections.

Health Director G. Sriramulu appealed to the public to maintain safety protocols, particularly masking, in view of cases beginning to rise again.

The Health Department is taking up with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy a plea for directives to make wearing masks mandatory in public.

“We have increased daily testing volumes to the 1,000-1,200 range in recent weeks”, Dr. Sriramulu said.

The overall tally in the Union Territory is 1,962 deaths, 36 active cases, a total of 1,65,885 cases and 1,63,887 patients recovered.

The test positivity rate was 0.95%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%.

Of an estimated 22.55 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 791 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,11,127 vaccine doses.