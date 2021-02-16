With one more death, virus toll in Union Territory rises to 658

The Union Territory recorded one more COVID-19 death on Monday, taking the cumulative coronavirus toll to 658.
With the death of an 82-year-old man, who had diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease as co-morbid conditions, at Jipmer here, the toll in the capital went up to 537, followed by Karaikal (66), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).
The Union Territory also saw 20 new cases (from 1,400 tests) spread out in Puducherry (16) and Karaikal and Mahe two each.
No cases were reported in Yanam, where the curve appears to have flattened.
The test positivity rate was 1.42%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.73%.
With 41 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 236.
Of this, 111 patients are in hospitals and 125 in home isolation.
Overall tally
The overall case tally is 39,468 with 38,574 patients recovered.
Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who underwent Covid vaccination stood at 5,953.
