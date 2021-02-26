With one more death in U.T., toll up to 667

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death raising the toll to 667.

With the death of a 68-year-old male patient at the IGMCRI, the capital has so far accounted for 545 deaths, followed by Karaikal (67), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).

The Union Territory also recorded 21 new cases, including 14 in Puducherry, four in Mahe and three in Karaikal.

No cases emerged in Yanam in the last 24 hours.

With 13 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 196. Of this, 109 were in hospitals and 87 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.28%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.82%.

Of an estimated 6.24 lakh samples tested so far, about 5.80 lakh has returned negative.

Meanwhile, 129 healthcare personnel and six frontline workers received their first shot of Covid vaccine. So far, 9,562 persons, including 9,108 healthcare professionals, have undergone immunisation.