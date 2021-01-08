With one more death, COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rises to 636

PUDUCHERRY

08 January 2021 00:43 IST

With 47 more patients recovering, the number of active cases in Puducherry stands at 359

A 78-year-old woman died in Karaikal on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory of Puducherry to 636. A medical bulletin said the patient was diabetic.

The U.T. also reported 35 new cases from testing 3,377 samples in the last 24 hours. Puducherry accounted for 15 of the new cases, followed by Mahe (12), Karaikal (7) and Yanam (1).

While 47 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 359. Of these, 149 patients were in the hospital and 210 were in home isolation. The total number of cases stood at 38,369, with 37,374 recovered patients.

Test positivity rate

The test positivity rate stood at 1.03%, the case fatality rate at 1.66% and the recovery rate at 97.41%. Till date, the Health Department has tested an estimated 5.06 lakh samples, with 4.63 lakh samples returning negative.

Meanwhile, the second dry run, simulating the vaccination roll-out later this month, has been scheduled for Friday. The government has enrolled 12,877 frontline workers in the designated portal.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, who held a review, said all the preparations for the vaccine roll-out, including cold storage, trained personnel and registration facilities, were in place.

A COVID-19 war room, on the lines of the one established in Karaikal, had also been set up in Yanam. In Mahe, the virus was transmitting within families, though there were no signs of a community spread. The logistical cost of transporting medicines/equipment to Mahe would be met from the corpus of the penalties collected for violations of COVID-19 norms.