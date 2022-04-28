With non-functional streetlights, residents are forced to ride in the dark

Lack of coordination among departments proves to be a hindrance in replacing the defunct streetlights, says official. Repair and maintenance is being taken up going on in a phased manner

Residents in several parts of the Boulevard have been facing hardships due to non-functional streetlights.

The streetlights have remained non-functional on Bharathi Street, Ignacy Maistry Street, and Yanam Venkatachalam Pillai Street for a long time, the residents charge. Bharathi Street is one of the main thoroughfares in the Boulevard where the Goubert Market, commercial establishments, clinics, and residential colonies are located. Lack of streetlights would be a fertile ground for anti-social elements to indulge in criminal activities, say residents.

“Though there are streetlights in the area, they are simply not adequate. The stretch from Bharathi Street to Subbiah Salai is not well-lit. On several side roads, streetlights are functional on only one side while the other side is entirely dark. If you are passing through them in a car, it is fine. But walking through them is not advisable,” said V. Sathya, a resident of Bharathi Street.

In spite of several representations made to the Puducherry Electricity Department, nothing has been done so far to restore the lights. The situation is almost similar in most areas in the city. The government should conduct a survey and ensure proper lighting facilities, she added.

Vinoth Thanvinsun, who works with a IT firm in Villianur and resides in V.O.C. Street, said he often had to take the dimly lit road at night. “The presence of stray dogs adds to the problem of lack of lighting. If one were to drive through the city at night, one can see that most of the streetlights on major roads are not functional. Though representations have been made to the Electricity Department it has failed to evoke any response. The department officials cannot continue to shirk their responsibility.”

When contacted, Uppalam constituency MLA Annibal Kennedy belonging to the DMK alleged that the timer-control switches fixed to the streetlights were not properly maintained resulting in the streetlights remaining non-functional. He felt that the timers had been tampered with and this might also be against the move to privatise distribution of power supply in the Union Territory.

“The government should pay attention to the shortage of streetlights since tall claims are being made that Puducherry is a tourist hub. The segment where streetlights are not burning are very close to the Railway station and the bus stand. The government should rise to the occasion and ensure that the basic amenity of streetlights is available”, said S. Nadarajan, a resident.

A senior official in the Electricity Department said lack of coordination among various departments proved to be a hindrance in replacing the defunct streetlights. Repair and maintenance of streetlights was being taken up in a phased manner, he said.