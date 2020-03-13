With no amenities, hostels remain unoccupied

PUDUCHERRY

13 March 2020 01:02 IST

The facilities at Ambedkar Government Law College, constructed at a cost of ₹2.98 crore, now look dilapidated

The near-abandoned girls and boys hostels at the Ambedkar Government Law College at Kalapet is yet another classic example of how public money goes waste in the Union Territory.

The hostels, constructed in 2008, remain unoccupied to this day due to lack of basic amenities, prompting hundreds of students to depend on working women’s hostels and other accommodations for pursuing their education in the college.

The two-storeyed hostels constructed at a cost of ₹2.98 crore now look dilapidated with thick vegetation covering the premises. While the girls hostel has 50 rooms with some having facilities to accommodate more than three students, the boys hostel has 39 rooms with similar conditions.

Advertising

Advertising

“Not a single room of the women’s hostel is occupied and the building has already started showing signs of dilapidation. Just a year ago, a few boys on their own occupied a few rooms in their hostel. It is a colossal waste of public money. Bad planning coupled with the failure to provide basic amenities in the hostel, including security guards, has prompted girls to stay away from the facility,” said an administrative staff.

According to Soundhariya Karthika, a first year student, the hostel has become unusable due to prolonged neglect. From the day the building was inaugurated, it remains unoccupied. There has been no maintenance,” she said.

Private accommodation

Most of the students from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam are dependent on private accommodation. Around 40 students from first year batch are staying in private hostels at Kalapet, said Ms. Karthika, a resident of Valavanur in Villupuram district.

Her batchmate, Krishna Veni Kumari, said, “It is sad that we have a facility on the college premises itself, and we cannot use it. We have to stay at Kalapet. We have to spend around ₹5000 for the accommodation outside,” she said. If the college hostel was made available, the students need not pay such a huge amount, said Ms Karthika.

R.V. Rajesh, a second year student, said that the hostels have everything including provision for a mess. “It is the lack of initiative on the part of the government to appoint staff to manage the hostel that has derailed the accommodation process. We have now occupied ten rooms. We cook ourselves with limited facilities,” he said.

There was no provision to give uninterrupted water supply to the hostels, he added. “Security is the main issue. Anyone can walk in freely any time,” he added.

B. Bhaskaran, a first year student, said there are around five high-mast lights inside the campus. None of the lamps are in working condition, he said adding that the lighting facility was provided by spending a huge amount of money.

According to an official with the Public Works Department, the government should immediately arrive at a solution so that students could occupy the rooms. “If it is going to be kept idle, the government will have to spend more to restore it. So it is better to start using the rooms at the earliest. Even now, the water and electric fittings must have become unfit for use,” he said.

An administrative staff told The Hindu that the college had written to the Directorate of Higher Education to appoint staff, especially security guards, to revive the hostel. “We have been getting repeated representations from students about the need to start in-campus hostel facility. In line with their demand we have written to the Directorate,” the staff said.