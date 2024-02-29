With less policemen at busy junctions, people find commuting difficult in Puducherry

February 29, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents complain that despite the recent recruitment drive in the Police Department there is a conspicuous absence of uniformed men in the streets, especially in busy junctions, to regulate the movement of vehicles in Puducherry.

They complain that, except for the deployment at Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi squares, Raja Theatre, Anna Statue, Ajantha and Marappalam junctions, traffic police personnel are not seen these days other than during VIP movement.

Coupled with the absence of adequate automatic traffic signs and dysfunctional signals at important junctions, insufficient uniformed personnel to regulate movement of vehicles poses difficulties to commuters, sometimes even leading to minor scuffles among road users. The public grievances surface at a time when the traffic police have increased strength after the recent recruitment drive.

“It is true that we were once in short supply of personnel to man the roads considering the huge increase in vehicle population. But we can no longer put forth that argument after the recent induction of around 350 personnel into the police force. Of the 350 new recruits, more than 70 were inducted into the traffic police. Fifty newly recruited have been attached to the traffic stations in the town and suburban areas alone. Now, you can’t complain of shortage of manpower,” said a retired police officer.

According to a government employee, even on the busy ECR stretch starting from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Sivaji Statue, there is no presence of traffic police. “There are multiple crossings on the road used daily by people to reach the town. There are no automatic signals or presence of police. We could spot auto drivers and public regulating traffic at busy junctions,” he said. “It is a matter of concern that adequate force is not deployed at Nellithope, where fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders have occurred regularly,” he added.

Sandeep Jain, a resident of Rainbow Nagar, said arguments between road users have become common at important road junctions. “Driving is a nightmare these days on Puducherry roads. In the absence of police to guide motorists, people fight with each other to get out of the traffic jams at signals, putting unnecessary stress to vehicle users. Police must ensure free flow by deploying officers at the right places,” he said.

P. Devanathan, president of PeoplesPulse, a non-governmental organisation, said the organisation has written a detailed letter to the State Nodal Officer for Road Safety early this month about problems faced by commuters. “We have sent several e-mails on the subject of automatic traffic signals and the role of traffic constables in manning signals. There has been no response in streamlining traffic in Puducherry despite making complaints,” he added.

Rajesh Viswanathan, Professor, Department of International Business, School of Management, Pondicherry University, said traffic management is very important for residents as well as for tourists. “We have witnessed two fatal accidents near Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital recently. After the accidents, a traffic booth was set up, but we rarely see a policeman to guide traffic. Even there, auto drivers manage the traffic flow. The stretch is frequented by hundreds of students and patients,” he said.

He said the hospitality sector would suffer if the government failed to address traffic-related issues, including the construction of flyovers. “It is important to make driving stress-free. People do come here for relaxing, and we should do everything to make travel by tourists stress-free,” he added.

