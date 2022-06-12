With eight new patients, active caseload rises to at 37

The Union Territory recorded eight new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded seven of the fresh cases, which were detected from 1,064 tests, and Karaikal one.

Of the 37 active cases, two were in hospital and the rest in home quarantine.

The test positivity rate was 0.75%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 37 active cases, a total of 1,65,937 cases and 1,63,938 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.63 lakh tests done so far, over 19.08 lakh have retuned negative. Meanwhile, 968 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till administered a total of 17,18,583 vaccine doses so far.