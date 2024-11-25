With depression likely to intensify, Puducherry on alert

Puducherry is on alert following a weather warning by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai of the deepening of a depression moving across the Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest RMC update, the prevailing weather system on Monday morning (November 25), was centred over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, about 530 km southeast of Trincomalee, 810 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 920 km southeast of Puducherry, and 1,000 km south-southeast of Chennai.

With the depression likely move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday (November 26), the RMC has issued orange and yellow weather alerts, indicating varying intensity of heavy rainfall, for isolated places along the delta districts and coastal districts between November 26 and November 30.

K. Deivasigamani, Director-in-Charge, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare appealed to fishermen in the region not to venture into the sea from November 26 until further notice. All mechanised boats have also been advised to immediately return to the shores.

Heavy winds reaching speeds of 35 to 45 kmph and intermittently reaching 55 to 75 kmph have been predicted during the period.

Meanwhile, the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in the district has urged the public to contact its helpline numbers 112 or 1077 to report any rain-related distress.

Authorities have also made available a WhatsApp number 9488981070 for the benefit of the public, a press note said.

