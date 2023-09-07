With banners obstructing road visibility to motorists, one more life lost in accident calls for regulating hoardings in public places in Puducherry

September 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The fatal accident involving a retired government official two days ago in the heart of the town has kicked up a controversy with his friends pointing fingers at the display of banners as the cause for the mishap.

P. Nadarajan, 71, a Rotarian, who was headed on a two-wheeler to the beach for a morning walk, was knocked down by a truck at Rajiv Gandhi Signal on Wednesday around 5 a.m. As he was taking a right turn while coming from Indira Gandhi Signal towards Kamaraj Salai at Rajiv Gandhi Square, a container truck coming from Chennai on the ECR hit his two-wheeler. He sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to Jipmer. Later in the day, he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mr. Nadarajan’s friends, most of them Rotarians said, he was not able to spot the container truck coming from the ECR side due to the banners put up on the four sides of Rajiv Gandhi Signal.

According to a traffic police personnel, a case has been registered under section 279, 337 and 304 of Indian Penal Code against the driver of the truck. “We have registered the case and will investigate whether the cause of the accident was anything other than that related to negligence. If any other factor figures during the investigation, we will transfer the case to law and order police,” said a police officer.

“The entire area surrounding the signal is covered with banners put up to announce the birthday of Home Minister A. Namassivayam. The giant-size hoardings completely block visibility of incoming vehicles at the signal. The Local Administration and Public Works Department have to be blamed for their insensitivity in not removing the hoardings,” said a Rotarian.

The banner culture, said another Rotarian, is a pathetic affair. Many of these hoardings obstruct road visibility and indirectly contribute to accidents. A month ago, a huge arch kept near the Government Medical College coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy crashed on to the middle of the road. Luckily, road users escaped without getting hurt, he said.

“Even a day after the accident occurred, the banners remain on the roads. No effort has been made to remove the hoardings. The culture can be given a go-by only if politicians show their will. Otherwise, such accidents will continue to happen,” the Rotarian said.

A traffic police personnel acknowledged that the hoardings obstruct visibility and distract attention of drivers resulting in accidents. “There is also another factor to be considered. The deceased in Wednesday’s accident was not wearing helmet. He had sustained head injuries and we have been creating awareness programmes to promote the use of helmets. Maybe, we could have avoided a fatal accident if the senior citizen was wearing a helmet,” he added.