With appointment of SEC, Puducherry will have local body polls soon: L-G

‘The U.T. will be eligible to get more Central funds with self-governance in place’

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said with the appointment of State Election Commissioner, the Union Territory would soon have panchayat elections.

In a message to the media, she said the Union Territory would soon have grassroot democracy.

“In 2018, the Supreme Court directed the government to hold election within four months and sternly warned that no delay can be brooked. The government was committing contempt of court by not holding elections. Vested interests did not want civic body elections to be held and hence cast all obstacles,”’ she said.

10 years since last poll

Stating that the last local body election was held 10 years ago, she said with local self governance in place the Union Territory would be eligible to get more Central funds.

“Puducherry is gradually transitioning towards self governance more now with panchayat elections. More funds will come from the Government of India. Funds were not coming since we did not have elected bodies,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The elections would be an opportunity for true social workers and activists who want to see change and transformation, she said.

State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas also called on the Lt. Governor at the Raj Nivas.

Secretary Local Administration Jayant Kumar Ray and Officer on Special Duty G. Thevas Neethi Dhas were also present.