With another death, toll in Puducherry up to 669

PUDUCHERRY

02 March 2021 01:33 IST

One more COVID-19 death was registered on Monday taking the aggregate toll to 669 in the Union Territory.

A 52-year-old male patient who had co-morbidities, such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at JIPMER.

With this, the toll in the Union Territory capital stood at 547, followed by Karaikal (67), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10). The Union Territory also recorded nine new cases — seven in Puducherry and two in Karaikal.

No new cases were reported in Karaikal and Yanam in the last 24 hours.

Positivity rate

The test positivity rate was 1.29%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.87%.

With 16 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 177.

Of this, 81 were in hospitals and 96 in home isolation.

The total cases to date in the Union Territory aggregated to 39,734 cases while 38,888 patients have recovered so far.

Of an estimated 6.30 lakh tests carried out to date in the Union Territory, about 5.86 lakh have returned negative.