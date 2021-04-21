With 638 new cases, tally in U.T. crosses 5,000-mark

PUDUCHERRY

21 April 2021 01:07 IST

Four more deaths raise toll to 717; recovery rate at 88.18%

The active cases in the Union Territory went past the 5,000-mark as 638 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday even as four more deaths raised the toll to 717.

While Karaikal recorded three deaths, Puducherry reported one.

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from conducting 5,670 tests, 465 were in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (99), Yanam (42) and Mahe (32).

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 11.25%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 88.18%.

With 253 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 5,073. Of these, 904 were in hospitals and 4,169 patients in home isolation.

The bed occupancy position was 304 in IGMCRI, 224 in JIPMER and 213 in Covid Care Centres.

Of an estimated 7.37 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department, over 6.69 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 182 healthcare workers, 139 frontline staff and 1,465 members of the public joined the COVID-19 immunisation net in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

With this, the aggregate of people vaccinated in the Union Territory increased to 1,72,404 — 30,384 healthcare workers, 18,100 frontline staff and 1,08,511 members of the public.

3deaths in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported three deaths and 156 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 27,985.

Two women, aged 58 and 72, and an 83-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 308.

The district saw 26,306 recoveries and 827 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 55 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16,642.

Kallakurichi district reported 27 positive cases, taking the overall count to 11,580.