With 61 new cases, tally of active cases cross 300 after months

1,307 members of the public, 980 healthcare personnel and 352 frontline workers vaccinated

The number of active COVID-19 cases crossed 300 for the first time in months after 61 persons tested positive from 1,347 tests carried out in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory.

Puducherry accounted for 39 new cases, Karaikal 15 and Mahe seven. No cases were reported in Yanam.

The active cases stood at 317. Of this, 160 patients were in hospitals and 157 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 4.52%, case fatality rate 1.67 % and recovery rate 97.54%.

The tally stands at 674 deaths, a total of 40,262 cases and 39,271 recovered patients.

The number of tests carried out so far was an estimated 6.50 lakh with over 6.04 lakh returning negative.

Meanwhile, 1,307 more members of the public got their first dose of Covid vaccine, along with 980 healthcare personnel and 352 frontline workers in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of those immunised was 38,234 — 17,277 healthcare staff, 6,249 frontline workers and 14,708 members of the public.

Cuddalore district reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 25,334.

While 24,973 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 73.

In Villupuram district, eight persons tested positive, taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 15,330.

Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,921.