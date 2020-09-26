With 608 new COVID-19 cases, caseload in U.T. crosses 25,000

PUDUCHERRY

26 September 2020 00:37 IST

Seven deaths recorded in Puducherry

The overall COVID-19 caseload in Puducherry crossed 25,000 on Friday with the Union Territory registering 608 new cases and seven deaths.

Puducherry accounted for five deaths while Karaikal and Yanam recorded one each.

The patients, all men, were in the 45-83 age group and suffered from co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension and kidney related ailments.

Advertising

Advertising

The case fatality rate was 1.94% and the recovery rate 77.61%.

S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said in a press release that the new cases were identified from testing 5,515 samples in the last 24 hours, indicating an infection rate of 11.02%. In all, 470 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

The Puducherry region accounted for 481 new cases, Karaikal 95, Yanam 23 and Mahe nine.

The tally is 494 deaths, 5,214 active cases, an overall caseload of 25,489 and 19,781 patients discharged.

The Health Department has so far tested 1.61 lakh samples and 1.3 lakh returned negative.