With 2 deaths, toll in Puducherry now 660

Union Territory also registered 18 new COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries

Puducherry recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 660.

The Union Territory also registered 18 new cases and 27 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Puducherry accounted for 12 of the new cases followed by Mahe (5) and Karaikal (1). The number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 202. Of this, 106 were in hospitals and 96 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.02%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.82%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 39,506 cases, of which 38,644 patients had recovered.

T. Arun, Health Secretary, inspected the vaccination site at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital to take stock of the arrangements and to create awareness.

Meanwhile, 278 healthcare workers and 29 frontline staff took the vaccination on Wednesday.

So far, 6,624 persons, including 6,272 healthcare workers, have taken the vaccination.

Cuddalore district reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,090.

While 24,714 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 56.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,240.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday.