With 17 more deaths, U.T.’s COVID-19 toll touches 865

Second wave takes the number of active cases to 10,849

The Union Territory on Tuesday registered 17 COVID-19 deaths and 1,138 new cases.

Of the 17 deaths reported, 16 cases got registered in Puducherry region and the remaining one in Karaikal.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 865 persons have succumbed to novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

Of the total new admissions, 760 were reported in Puducherry and the remaining in the three enclaves of the Union Territory, data released by the Health Department said.

The new cases were registered from screening 6,820 persons. The second wave of the virus has taken the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 10,849, including 8,921 under home isolation, data said.

Over 2 lakh vaccinated

So far, 63,298 persons got infected of the virus and 51,584 patients were treated and discharged. As many as 2,04,245 persons got vaccinated, including the second dose, in the Union Territory, data revealed.

The toll in Cuddalore district rose to 336 with seven more deaths reported in the last 24 hours even as 305 new cases were added to the case tally on Tuesday. The patients were in the age group of 49 to 70 years.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, the district’s case tally stood at 31,525. While 29,188 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,718.

Villupuram district recorded three more COVID-19 deaths and 196 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 20,239. Three men, aged 75 to 89 years died of the disease on Tuesday, taking the toll to 127. The district saw 17,829 recoveries and 2,283 were active cases.

Kallakurichi district reported 146 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 13,037.