Winners of competitions held as part of Pharmacy Week celebrations felicitated

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 13, 2022 19:28 IST

Prizes were given to the winners of various competitions hosted by the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during the valedictory of Pharmacy Week celebrations held recently. V Gopal, Academic Registrar and Principal of College of Pharmacy, The Mother Theresa Institute of Health Sciences and Research Institute of Health Sciences, was the chief guest.

Babu Daniels, Principal Advisor, Madras Medical Mission, Anil Purty, Director Principal, PIMS, Peter Manohar, Medical Superintendent, Pradeep Thilakan, DMS Pharmacy, Shweta Oommen, Principal and Alice Kisku, Dean, College of Health Sciences College of Health Sciences spoke on the occasion.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Pharmacy United in Action for a Healthier World’.

