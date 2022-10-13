Puducherry

Winners of competitions held as part of Pharmacy Week celebrations felicitated

Prizes were given to the winners of various competitions hosted by the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) during the valedictory of Pharmacy Week celebrations held recently. V Gopal, Academic Registrar and Principal of College of Pharmacy, The Mother Theresa Institute of Health Sciences and Research Institute of Health Sciences, was the chief guest.

Babu Daniels, Principal Advisor, Madras Medical Mission, Anil Purty, Director Principal, PIMS, Peter Manohar, Medical Superintendent, Pradeep Thilakan, DMS Pharmacy, Shweta Oommen, Principal and Alice Kisku, Dean, College of Health Sciences College of Health Sciences spoke on the occasion.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Pharmacy United in Action for a Healthier World’.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 7:31:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/winners-of-competitions-held-as-part-of-pharmacy-week-celebrations-felicitated/article66006056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY