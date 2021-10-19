Will work together with Chief Minister for welfare of people: Lt. Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates 15 doctors from Puducherry for their work during the pandemic

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she was committed to working with the elected government for the welfare of people in the Union Territory.

Felicitating around 15 doctors from Puducherry for their work during the pandemic, she said: “The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister will work together for the welfare of people in the Union Territory. People expect both of us to work together, and we will work together to implement welfare and development works.”

The programme was organised by the Indian Medical Association and

Hindu Tamizh Thisai

.

The Lt. Governor hailed the tireless efforts of the medical fraternity, which had yielded results in controlling the spread of the virus in Union Territory. As many as 1,342 people belonging to the medical fraternity across India have succumbed to COVID-19.

Ms. Soundararajan also recollected the service of doctors and paramedical staff on the treatment given to several patients from outside Puducherry. An estimated 35% of COVID-19 patients treated in various hospitals across the Union Territory are from Tamil Nadu, she added.

Health system

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government was taking every step to strengthen the public health system in the Union Territory. More hospitals will be set up to provide health care to people of the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said.