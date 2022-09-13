Will target rowdyism: Puducherry DGP

Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Identifying the prime areas of concern from a policing perspective as tackling the activities of habitual offenders involved in heinous crimes, traffic management and substance abuse among the youth, Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal has underscored the need to do away with “institutional weakness” in bringing organised violent crimes, especially those involving history-sheeters, to an end.

“The Union Territory is a peaceful place, but certain issues have to be addressed. There are issues related to traffic and drug trafficking, but I will say my prime concern is tackling offences by rowdies because their activities scare society and create public disorder. It’s bodily offence. So we need to weed out undesirable elements and bring them to justice,” Mr. Lal told The Hindu during an interaction at the Police Headquarters.

Mr. Lal, who took over as the DGP of the Union Territory in July after a long stint in the Intelligence Bureau, said the problem of rowdyism had to be kept in check as a priority, as otherwise, it could lead to serious consequences, including hampering the Union Territory’s potential for growth.

Explaining the concern over institutional weakness, he said there were around 600 cases of revenge attacks involving habitual offenders that were yet to be charge-sheeted for want of wound certificates from qualified medical practitioners. There are several such weaknesses, and they were being resolved, he added.

In Puducherry district alone, there were as many as 363 cases waiting for the medical certificate for the charge-sheet to be filed.

“In around two to three stations, the pendency is more than 100 cases. A certificate has to be procured from a doctor, stating the nature of the wound inflicted during attacks. The court needs legal evidence, and the denial of it is a travesty of justice. The issue was taken up recently with top officials in the Health Department. Proper punishment for an offence could bring deterrence,” he said.

Instructions had been given to the police to closely monitor the activities of habitual offenders, he said, stressing the need to also bring certain systemic changes to the functioning of the police.

Giving emphasis to coordinated action by the police, other arms of the law and jail authorities in preventing the activities of organised criminals, he said that in certain cases, preventive detention was justifiable. Certain people had to be detained for a purpose. The police had been taking steps to detain hardcore criminals, he added.

The DGP also expressed concern about the recent seizure of cell phones from jail inmates. “We are taking action to curb their activities. The jail authorities need to play a proactive role in monitoring the inmates. In no circumstances could they be allowed to operate from the prison,“ he said.

Seeking public cooperation in enforcing traffic rules, the DGP said a plan was being worked out to enforce strict guidelines, including the demarcation of stretches as no-parking zones on Kamaraj Salai, Anna Salai, J. N. Street and Bussy Street. Places would be allocated for parking. A new one-way system was being contemplated in the Boulevard area, he said.

The government had also budgeted funds to install new traffic signals, and there were also plans to synchronise the automatic signals after assessing the volume of vehicles at each intersection. The traffic police had commenced a drive against underage driving. The owner of a two-wheeler used by a youngster would be penalised, he added.

Body cameras

The Ministry of Home Affairs had been approached for funds to procure 30 body cameras to be fitted on traffic police personnel to capture visuals. “Such cameras are used in metros. The presence of cameras will help in capturing violations as well as in making the police more accountable,” he said.

“On traffic management, we don’t want to impose anything, but certain things need to be done to bring order. It is for the larger good of the people,“ he said.

Drug abuse

Expressing serious concern about the use of drugs by youngsters, he said a crackdown had already begun, but to yield more results, teachers and parents had to be more vigilant to identify behavioural variations in children due to substance abuse. They had to do a lot to cut the demand side of the drug problem, Mr. Lal said.

The police had registered 100 cases related to drug peddling till September 12. Around 70 kg of ganja, 19 grams of cocaine and 30 tablets of MDMA had been seized. As many as 164 people from Puducherry, 55 inter-State drug peddlers and three international operators had been arrested this year. So far, three ganja peddlers had been arrested under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They had been detained for a period of one year under the Act, he added.