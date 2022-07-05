Will take stock of mid day meal scheme, says L-G

Any change will be decided in consultation with CM, says Tamilisai

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, distributing mid-day meals to students during an inspection at Government Primary School Egole Anglaise in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Any change will be decided in consultation with CM, says Tamilisai

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said she would take stock of the mid-day meal programme being implemented across government schools in the Union Territory and confer with the Chief Minister on the need for introducing any change.

The Lt. Governor, who had scheduled visits to government schools, told the media after sampling a noon meal along with children at the Government Primary School, Indira Nagar, Gorimedu, that complaints about the nutritive quotient or other aspects of the mid day meals being distributed to schoolchildren would be enquired into.

“Any change would be decided in consultation with the Chief Minister”, she said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with students of the Government Primary School Egole Anglaise during an inspection in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Directorate of School Education had firmed up an MoU with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide mid-day meals to schoolchildren in Puducherry.

A few NGOs and political parties, including the CPI(M), had expressed reservations about the ingredients in the noon meal serving.

The Lt. Governor also visited the Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Laporte Street, interacted with students at the Ecole Anglais, Laporte St, gave a motivational talk to NEET aspirants at Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School, Karamanickuppam, and attended a cultural programme of Colacara Rangasamy Nayagar Government Middle School, Lawspet, Puducherry.