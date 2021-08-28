Will set up law varsity soon: CM

Rangasamy allays fears of fee hike if Ambedkar Law College is upgraded

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday assured the people that a law university would be established in the Union Territory.

Unveiling the golden jubilee pillar of the alumni association of the Ambedkar Government Law College here, he said that while the government would try to maintain the law college, efforts would be made to establish a law university. “There has been a demand to convert the Ambedkar Law College into a university. But some people have raised apprehensions about the move as they believe the fee structure will go up and local students may be deprived of chances of getting admitted to the university. We will try to clear the apprehensions and create a university,” he said.

Recalling his days in the college when it functioned from a small classroom on Bussy Street, Mr. Rangsamy said he had the opportunity to inaugurate the new campus at Kalapet during his previous stint as Chief Minister.

The government would take steps to improve the academic atmosphere on the campus, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam said there were five Ministers, including the PWD Minister, who passed out of the college. He wanted the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court to constitute a Bench of the High Court in the Union Territory.

Law Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said a Bench of the High Court was very important for the Union Territory. The French had established a High Court in Puducherry during their reign, he said.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, MLA P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of National Law Institute University V. Vijayakumar, retired principal S.G. Bhat and principal S. Srinivasan were present.