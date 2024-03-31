ADVERTISEMENT

Permission will be taken to announce ex-gratia during model code of conduct: L-G

March 31, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Collector has been asked to inspect the site and submit a report; action would be taken based on the report, says C. P. Radhakrishnan; the L-G visited the injured at the hospital

The Hindu Bureau

The election authorities would be approached to facilitate announcement of ex-gratia to the kin of five construction workers who died in a wall collapse earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who visited the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital to meet the injured and their families, told the media that though the model code of conduct was in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha election that forbade any announcement, necessary permission would be taken to grant compensation to the kin of victims in view of the unexpected tragedy.

He also instructed G. Sriramulu, Director of Health and other medical officers present, to ensure that all the injured were given proper treatment.

The Lt. Governor said he had asked the District Collector to inspect the site and submit a report. Further action would be taken on the basis of the report and to ensure that measures are enforced to prevent such mishaps in future, he said.

