GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Permission will be taken to announce ex-gratia during model code of conduct: L-G

The Collector has been asked to inspect the site and submit a report; action would be taken based on the report, says C. P. Radhakrishnan; the L-G visited the injured at the hospital

March 31, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The election authorities would be approached to facilitate announcement of ex-gratia to the kin of five construction workers who died in a wall collapse earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who visited the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital to meet the injured and their families, told the media that though the model code of conduct was in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha election that forbade any announcement, necessary permission would be taken to grant compensation to the kin of victims in view of the unexpected tragedy.

He also instructed G. Sriramulu, Director of Health and other medical officers present, to ensure that all the injured were given proper treatment.

The Lt. Governor said he had asked the District Collector to inspect the site and submit a report. Further action would be taken on the basis of the report and to ensure that measures are enforced to prevent such mishaps in future, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.