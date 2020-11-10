Puducherry

Will oppose move to stall 10% quota: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said the government will oppose the move to stall the Cabinet decision to provide 10% reservation to government school students in medical admissions in private medical colleges.

Speaking to reporters after convening an all party meeting to discuss the issue on late Monday evening, the Chief Minister said the Lt. Governor had referred the Cabinet decision to the Centre without consulting the elected government.

The government will oppose the move by Lt. Governor to refer the Cabinet decision without having any consultation with the government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 1:59:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/will-oppose-move-to-stall-10-quota-cm/article33062220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY