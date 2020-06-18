Will not hesitate to take stringent measures to contain COVID-19: Narayanasamy

The government in Puducherry will not hesitate to take more stringent measures to contain the rise in number of novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

“We will wait for two or three days to see the effectiveness of latest restrictions on entry of vehicles, including those with e-pass, from Chennai and neighbouring districts before taking more steps. If the restrictions are not helping in any way, we will not hesitate to take more stringent measures to restrict movement of people,” Mr.Narayanasamy told The Hindu.

Expressing concern about the rise in number of cases, the Chief Minister said his government would have to balance between “protecting life and livelihood” of the people.

“Sustaining economic activity is also important to generate revenue so that government could continue with its work, including expenditure to manage COVID-19, disbursement of salary and welfare measures. But the priority will be to protect life,” he added.

Ever since Central assistance in the form of grant-in aids had come down, the Chief Minister said the administration was solely dependent on its meagre resources for salary, development and welfare works.

The revenue generation which had dropped to 18 in March-April had now risen to 40% due to the lifting of lockdown.

He said the government had given clear directions to the law enforcement agencies not to allow vehicles from Chennai and neighbouring districts. “Only those coming for medical emergencies and ambulances will be allowed. Even people with e-pass will not be allowed till there is a dip in number of cases.”

The Union Territory has around 270 COVID-19 positive cases, majority of which were reported in the last two weeks.