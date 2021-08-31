Puducherry

Will not contest next poll: BJP MLA

BJP legislator A. John Kumar on Monday said he would not contest the next Assembly poll if the NDA government failed to get Statehood and did not succeed in getting the legacy loan waived by the Centre.

Participating in the Budget discussion, Mr. John Kumar said the proposals in the Budget are all welcome moves by the government. However, the Union Territory could achieve bigger strides only if the government succeeded in obtaining Statehood and getting the inherited loans waived, he said.

"Our government should press for these two demands. If we don't succeed I will not contest the next Assembly polls, " he said.

It might be recalled that the BJP has so far not openly taken a stand on Statehood.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 4:37:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/will-not-contest-next-poll-bjp-mla/article36194436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY