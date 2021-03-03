Will file defamation suit against Shah in Karaikal court: Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry says the Home Minister made baseless accusations

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said he would file a defamation suit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Karaikal court for his statement that he had given cut money to the Gandhi family from the ₹15,000 crore allotted by the Centre to the Union Territory.

“I will file a case at the Karaikal court against Mr. Shah for tarnishing my image. If he is able to prove the charges against me I will quit politics forever. The Home Minister should state if he was ready to quit if the charges are proven wrong,” Mr. Narayanasamy said while addressing a protest organised by the Pradesh Congress Committee near Anna Statue.

Mr. Narayanasamy said his government for the last four and a half years was under the direct control of the Lt. Governor and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Centre had all the investigative agencies under its jurisdiction to act on the Congress government if there was any wrongdoing on his part, he added.

The Home Minister had made a baseless charge against the government, he charged. The Centre had used money power to dislodge his government at the end of tenure. People would give a befitting reply to the BJP and the political parties who associated with it to topple the government, the former Chief Minister said.

The Centre was not concerned about the plight of people due to the hike in prices of petroleum products and was only concentrated in toppling non-BJP ruled States, Mr. Narayanasamy accused.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M. Kandasamy, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt and PCC chief A.V. Subramanian were among those addressed the gathering.