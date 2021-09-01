Will crack down on ganja peddlers in Puducherry: CM

Legislators cutting across party lines raise the issue of growing sale of ganja

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday assured the House to crackdown on ganja peddlers in the Union Territory after legislators cutting across party lines raised the issue of growing sale of ganja.

When Independent legislator P. R Siva during a discussion on Budget said the sale of cannabis was rampant in his Thirunallar constituency, several legislators were on their feet demanding stern action against those involved in the illegal trade.

BJP legislator A. John Kumar said several schoolchildren have become addicted to ganja in the town. The police are aware of those involved in the trade but refuse to take action against them as they are “hand in-glove” with the peddlers, he alleged. He sought a legislation to provide maximum punishment to carriers of even small quantity of the banned substance.

Other members joined issue in chorus demanding action against the culprits. Senior DMK legislator A.M.H Nazeem wanted the government to arrest those involved in ganja trade under the Goondas Act.

At this point, the Chief Minister said, “it is a fact that even young children have fallen into the trap of ganja peddlers. We will take stern action against those involved in the business.”

Meanwhile, Independent legislator Sivasankaran urged the government to increase GST exemption limit from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh for businessmen. In several States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka businessmen with an annual turnover of up to ₹40 lakh are exempted from GST payment. But in the Union Territory the limit was ₹20 lakh annual turnover, he said urging the government to take up the issue with the Centre.

Of the 50,000 traders in the Union Territory, majority were marginal traders. Increase in exemption limit would help them financially during the difficult times [of COVID-19 pandemic], he added. Mr. Nazeem, said the government has prepared the budget with an outlay of ₹9,924 crore expecting a revenue collection of ₹6,196 crore. In the present economic situation, the targeted revenue was doubtful, he added.

The government should have got at least ₹1,000 crore more as Central assistance. He also flayed the government for not making any commitment on Statehood or legacy loan waiver.

Postpone local body polls

Members belonging to BJP, DMK, Congress and Independents demanded postponement of local body polls till anomalies in the delimitation was rectified. They also wanted the polls to be held after the end of COVID-19 pandemic.