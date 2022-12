December 31, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Forest Department on Saturday seized wildlife meat from a place at Villianur. The carcasses of 63 birds, Monitor Lizard, Hare, among others, were seized. A team from the department also seized one Monitor Lizard, Terrapin and three Parakeets.

The live animals would be released after due veterinary care, a release from the department said.