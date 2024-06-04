ADVERTISEMENT

Wild card NTK pushes AIADMK to fourth spot in final rounds

Published - June 04, 2024 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma
Dinesh Varma

In what quickly narrowed down to a two-horse race for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat as counting of votes progressed on Tuesday and Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam headed for a thumping win over BJP’s A. Namassivayam, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) proved to be a wild card poised to finish ahead of the AIADMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the counting of votes progressed into the final rounds at 8 p.m., the NTK was at the third spot, with its candidate R. Manega securing 36,877 votes. AIADMK’s G. Thamizhvendhan was pushed to fourth place with 23,236 votes.

The outcome has virtually upended the expectations of the AIADMK constituting a third force in Puducherry, where it was considered to have a share of legacy votes despite its performance facing a decline in recent elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the party had commanded a vote share of 16.8% as it bagged four of the 30 seats contested. (This was an election in which, apart from the Congress-DMK tie-up, the AINRC, BJP, and the AIADMK contested separately).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Declining vote share

However, the AIADMK’s vote share dipped to 4.14% in the 2021 Assembly elections when it lost all the five seats it contested as part of the NDA alliance.

The limiting factors of a major Dravidian party going into a national election without aligning with any of the major national fronts may only partly explain the AIADMK’s poor show.

A fourth place finish, behind the nominally present NTK, may warrant a deeper introspection into the issues eroding the support, including the factionalism in the unit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US