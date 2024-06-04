Wild card NTK pushes AIADMK to fourth spot in final rounds

In what quickly narrowed down to a two-horse race for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat as counting of votes progressed on Tuesday and Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam headed for a thumping win over BJP’s A. Namassivayam, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) proved to be a wild card poised to finish ahead of the AIADMK.

As the counting of votes progressed into the final rounds at 8 p.m., the NTK was at the third spot, with its candidate R. Manega securing 36,877 votes. AIADMK’s G. Thamizhvendhan was pushed to fourth place with 23,236 votes.

The outcome has virtually upended the expectations of the AIADMK constituting a third force in Puducherry, where it was considered to have a share of legacy votes despite its performance facing a decline in recent elections.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the party had commanded a vote share of 16.8% as it bagged four of the 30 seats contested. (This was an election in which, apart from the Congress-DMK tie-up, the AINRC, BJP, and the AIADMK contested separately).

Declining vote share

However, the AIADMK’s vote share dipped to 4.14% in the 2021 Assembly elections when it lost all the five seats it contested as part of the NDA alliance.

The limiting factors of a major Dravidian party going into a national election without aligning with any of the major national fronts may only partly explain the AIADMK’s poor show.

A fourth place finish, behind the nominally present NTK, may warrant a deeper introspection into the issues eroding the support, including the factionalism in the unit.

