Wholesale fish trading to be shifted to market on East Coast Road by September 11

The government has been trying to persuade the fishing community to move from Goubert Market after the High Court banned auctioning of fish on roads near Goubert Market

September 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Wholesale fish vendors have agreed to shift their business from the Goubert Market area to the Modern Hygienic Fish Market on East Coast Road (ECR) by September 11.

The government has been trying to persuade the fishing community from the three hamlets near the town to shift their wholesale fish business to ECR after the High Court imposed a ban on auction of fish on roads near Goubert Market.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan had held several rounds of talks with the fishermen. In a meeting convened by Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya on Friday, the fishermen agreed to start auctions at the new market on ECR from September 11, the police said.

