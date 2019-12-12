Wholesale dealers allowed to stock only 2.5 tonnes of onions

In the wake of rising prices of onions, the Civil Supplies Department on Wednesday issued a notification restricting wholesale dealers to stock up to 2.5 tonnes of the vegetable.

Director of Civil Supplies E. Vallavan told The Hindu that those found stocking onions above the prescribed limit would be punished under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The person booked under the Act could get an imprisonment of three months to seven years, he said.

Inspection of stock

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vallavan, along with the department staff, conducted an inspection in the Goubert Market following complaints of hoarding. There were no major wholesale dealers and most of them got supply from the secondary market.

The wholesale dealers had started getting imported onions from Koyambedu market. The imported onion was being sold at around ₹100 and it was bought mostly by hoteliers, he added.