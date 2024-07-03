White Paper on functioning of PRTC sought

The Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (PMMMK) has demanded that the government submit a White Paper on the ten years of functioning of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

Former MP and president of the PMMMK, M. Ramadass, said the government had mismanaged the affairs of the PRTC and that there were several allegations in its functioning. In the recent purchase of about 38 buses, there were alleged irregularities in the tendering process, he said in a statement. “The government should submit a White Paper on the purchase of 38 buses and the last 10 years of the functioning of the PRTC, failing which, in the larger interest of the public, we will warrant an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation...”

Key posts in the PRTC have remained vacant for a long time. The corporation has been working without full-time general managers, a company secretary, deputy accounts managers, assistant engineers and accountants, he added.