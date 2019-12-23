What ban? Single-use plastics back in circulation

Nearly five months after the Puducherry government banned manufacture and sale of single-use plastics in the Union Territory, polythene and plastic carry bags are back in the market. The ban on plastics remains only on paper with the sources of supply having a free run.

In June, the government had announced a ban on the manufacture, storage and sale of single-use plastics.

Imposed under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the ban disallows manufacture, storage, marketing and use of 10 single-use plastics materials such as polythene/polypropylene carry bags, polythene cups, polythene plates, styrofoam (thermocol) plates, styrofoam cups and plastic sheet pouches used to wrap cooked food.

No trader is authorised to sell them in markets.

However, the ban has fizzled out. Although major retail stores have switched over to alternatives such as non-woven and jute bags, the roadside eateries, flower vendors, vegetable and meat stalls continue selling plastic bags.

Drive ineffective

The bags are openly available with flower vendors in the Goubert Market, grocery stores, roadside eateries, sweet stalls, vegetable and meat stalls across the city.

Although the department of Science, Technology and Environment and the local bodies carried out several intensive raids at local shops and wholesale dealers of plastic bags on Rangapillai Street and penalised them, the drive has turned out to be ineffective.

According to P. Joseph Victor Raj, convenor, Puducherry Environment Council (Pudenco), “This is not the first time that the government has banned use of plastics. In 2009, the government issued an order banning use of plastics below 50 microns. Again in 2017, the government imposed ban on manufacture and use of plastics packaging materials of less than 50 microns. However, the government seems to be keeping the papers in order, rather than enforcing the bans. The greed of plastic manufacturers and traders of plastic materials is taken more seriously than the need of the citizens for a clean Puducherry. Though waterbodies in the city are cleaned ahead of the monsoon, roads are waterlogged due to choking of drains with plastic materials.”

Clogged drains

According to a senior government official, the ban was imposed as single-use plastic material was considered the main cause for clogging of stormwater drains leading to floods during monsoon. It blocks sewage system causing overflowing of sewage. Such items had become an impediment in the proper management of solid waste. he said.

An official in the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, on condition of anonymity, said the lackadaisical manner in which the ban was enforced was the main reason for plastics making a comeback. “The monitoring committee comprising officials from the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC), Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities and Commune Panchayats have a vital role in spreading awareness about the ban and punishing the violators.

“However, the committee has confined the raids only to manufacturers and failed to conduct checks at hotels and marriage halls where plastic materials are used abundantly.” The authorities are wary of penalising the small retailers as it would affect the people, the official said and added that the people’s participation was imperative to make Puducherry free from plastics.

According to S. Nadarajan, a resident, “The enforcement machinery should tighten its hold and there should be no piecemeal approach in implementing the order. The source of supply of banned plastic materials should be identified and action taken to prevent its spread.”