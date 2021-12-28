Whale Shark dies after getting trapped in fishing net near Veerampattinam

The 15-foot animal, an endangered species, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, weighed nearly a tonne.

A 15-foot whale shark (the largest non-mammalian vertebrate in the world) that died after getting trapped in a fishing net off the Puducherry coast was brought to the Thengaithittu fishing harbour on Tuesday. Forest Department officials said a group of fishermen, led by Saravanan, of Veerampattinam coastal hamlet, had anchored their boats off the coast near Veerampattinam on Monday when they felt a pull on their nets.

They tried cutting the nets to free the whale shark, but their efforts were in vain. The fishermen, helped by other boats, towed the giant animal to the Thengaithittu fishing harbour. However, by the time veterinarians arrived, the animal was dead.

The whale shark, an endangered species, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, weighed nearly a tonne. The animal is a filter feeder and mainly feeds on planktons and small fish.