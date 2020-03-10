Puducherry

Wellingdon reservoir sluices opened

District Collector V. Anbuselvan on Monday opened the sluices of Wellingdon reservoir to release 250 cusecs of water for irrigation. According to a release, following a representation from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had ordered the water release.

According to a Public Works Department official, at present, the water level in the dam is 15.40 feet as against the full capacity of 29.72 feet. Water would be released from March 9 for 19 days. The water release would benefit 24,059 acres of farmland in the ayacut areas in Thittakudi and Virudhachalam blocks.

