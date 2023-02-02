Weighing pros and cons of setting up desalination plant in Puducherry

February 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government is carefully considering the pros and cons of establishing a desalination plant to lessen the dependence on depleting groundwater reserves to serve the city’s ever expanding drinking water needs, PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘WaterFest ‘23-Stewardship for Water and Biodiversity’, a seven-week festival hosted “to celebrate humankind’s deep connection with water and instil a sense of its value as a life-sustaining resource”. The third edition of the festival that began on World Wetlands Day and will conclude on World Water Day (March 22) is organised by ‘All For Water For All’ (A4W4A), a collective of individuals and organisations campaigning for improved water management.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said that while at least 10 firms had evinced interest in setting up a desalination plant, the government was considering the pros and cons of an investment in this technology. While there is a case to be made for tapping an alternative like desalination for augmenting water supply in Puducherry, which had for successive years bagged Jal Jeevan Mission awards for its strides in piped water coverage of urban and rural households, the government was also conscious of the low potable water to high waste water ratio, he said.

The flip side of desalination was that while only 40% could be purified for consumption, handling the waste water, even for reuse possibilities after treatment, was a challenging proposition, the Minister said.

Outlining various short term and long term measures being undertaken by the government, the Minister said alongside these efforts, the public too shared a responsibility in judiciously using water.

Carol Josse, French Deputy Consul General in Puducherry, said India and France have inked a roadmap to enhance their bilateral exchanges on the blue economy and forge a common vision of ocean governance and cooperate on sustainable and resilient coastal and waterways infrastructure.

Stating that the countries were cooperating on a range of issues and on various fronts, Ms. Josse pointed to drinking water project for the population in Puducherry that was being implemented with AFD aid to the tune of 65 million Euros (about ₹550 crore) and technical assistance.

N. Ramesh, member secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, said Puducherry faced multiple challenges to its water systems in spite of its unique status of housing 650 ponds, 84 irrigation tanks and seven rivers. He advocated water use policy that involved utilising 50% of needs from ground water, 25% from surface water and 25% from desalination.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan also launched the ‘Neer Kudam Yatra’ in which pots filled with water from Ousteri lake, will be passed on in a relay by one village/neighbourhood to the next.

Prabir Banerjee, co-founder of PondyCan, a civil society organisation and coordinator of the event, said the bedecked pots would traverse through seven places in the Puducherry-Auroville-Villupuram-Cuddalore. The campaign would highlight the message of water conservation and build collaborative networks given the inter-dependence of communities in the bio-region on a spread of about 2,500 sq.km.

At the school-level, the festival would feature various events to promote the concept of “water stewardship”. Cleaning local waterbodies, involving coastal communities for ocean conservation holding a One School-One Pond (OSOP) workshop and a session on making crafts from hyacinth are on the anvil.

Doris Barboni, Head of Ecology, French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) announced the winners of the Wetlands Photo Contest in the four categories.

Satish Nallam, president, Alliance Francaise in Puducherry and T.P. Raghunath, Alliance for Good Governance, also spoke.

A water pledge was also taken at the event.