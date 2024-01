January 06, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Bharat Nivas, Auroville is hosting a week-long ticketed “Auroville Margazhi Festival” from Sunday featuring classical music and dance performances.

The “Geet Sangeeta and Nrutya” festival is hosted in association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Kartik Fine Arts, and will feature vocal, instrumental concerts, Odissi, Mohiniattam and Kuchipudi performances, and supported by Ministry of Culture. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

