Website re-launched

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and his cabinets Minister launching website of the Fire Service Department at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Photo: SINGARAVELOU T / The Hindu   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The Fire Service Department on Tuesday re-launched its website.

The website fire.py.gov.in will have more information related to the functioning of Fire Service Department.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy and Minister for Power R. Kamalakann jointly inaugurated the new website at the Assembly complex.

