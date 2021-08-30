Waterbodies around Union Territory badly in need of rejuvenation

Rendered useless: Aayi Kulam, a historic waterbody in Muthurayarpalayam, has been overrun by vegetation and dried up due to years of neglect.

PUDUCHERRY

30 August 2021 01:08 IST

According to residents, authorities have been turning a blind eye to the rampant destruction of lakes like the Aayi Kulam in Muthurayarpalayam

During the French regime, the Aayi Kulam in Muthurayarpalayam brimmed with water and was associated with Puducherry’s drinking water map. Now the tank lies in a pathetic state overrun by the wild growth of weeds and bushes. The pond’s size has shrunk over the years, owing to waste being dumped by residential buildings in the vicinity and sewerage lines directly emptied into the water body.

This is not the present state of only one pond. Several waterbodies across Puducherry that formed the lifeline of groundwater sources in the coastal town face a similar situation.

While the Oussudu lake, which was renovated alongside Aayi’s sister Oosi and the Bahour tank, the second largest tank in Puducherry, are functional now, they have been shrinking in size due to a mix of anthropogenic activities, including illegal fishing. While the government has erected iron fences on one side of the Aayi Kulam, authorities have been turning a blind eye to its rampant destruction.

Advertising

Advertising

Legend has it that King Krishnadeva Raya (A.D. 1509-1530) of the Vijayanagar Empire, while on a visit to the house of Uiyyakunda Viswaraya Mudaliar in Villianur, mistook the house of Aayi, a courtesan, for a temple and bowed before it. When he was told that it was a Devadasi’s house, he ordered its demolition. Aayi pleaded with the king and decided to dig a pond there to quench the thirst of people.

This tank later served the purpose of providing drinking water to the entire town during the French regime.

According to T.P. Raghunath, Svarnim Puducherry, Sri Aurobindo Society, and member of Alliance for Good Governance (AGG), “Puducherry had a beautiful example of the Tank Rehabilitation Project Puducherry (TRPP), where the government-society-tank association partnership worked excellently in both of its phases between 1999-2004, which was first funded by the European Union, followed by the Puducherry government in 2004 to 2008.”

Overlooked stakeholders

“After lots of efforts from the tank associations and the civil society organisations, the TRPP was again reconstituted in 2013. But unfortunately, while forming the committee, the role of the main stakeholders like community-based tank associations and civil society organisations were completely overlooked,” he said.

So, without a plan for sustainability, whatever project implemented would not transform the waterbodies into community-owned and -managed systems as they used to be in the past, Mr. Raghunath pointed out. Puducherry had 87 irrigation tanks and 1,000 ponds when the French handed over the territory to Government of India.

However, there was no clarity on how many were surviving, he said.

The French had an efficient management system which was subsequently institutionalised as the Syndicate Agricole and Caisse Commune System carried out through participatory processes.

However, in the 40 years since the management of waterbodies was entrusted to the Public Works Department, three tanks had been completely encroached and urbanised beyond retrieval, said V. Chandrasekhar, president of the Bangaru Vaickal Neeradhara Amaippu.