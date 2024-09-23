Water users’ association alleges irregularities in implementation of subsidy scheme in Puducherry

The Bangaru Vaickal Neeradhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ association has urged the Puducherry Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan to order an enquiry into alleged irregularities in the distribution of Dhaincha seeds (green manure) to farmers by the Department of Agriculture.

In a letter addressed to the Lt. Governor, the president of the Association V. Chandrasekhar said the Agriculture Department had traditionally implemented subsidy schemes and distributed inputs such as seeds through Puducherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation (PASIC), a government undertaking.

However, with PASIC remaining non-functional now, the Department has been distributing the Dhaincha seeds through a Farmer Producer Company (FPC). While the market rate for Dhaincha seeds is ₹95 per kg, the FPC has fixed the sale price at ₹108 per kg, causing revenue loss to the Government.

While the FPC operated a single outlet with a valid seed license for Puducherry, the Department had permitted the sale of Dhaincha seeds at multiple locations. Seed Inspectors, however, had neither taken action nor collected seed samples from other locations, effectively ignoring the regulations, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

Alleging that the FPC had purchased the seeds from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the Department had also failed to verify the quality of the seeds before permitting their sale under the subsidy scheme. Test results revealed that the seeds were substandard and failed to meet the required norms.

According to the guidelines of the Central Government, all subsidy schemes of the Department of Agriculture should be exclusively implemented only through the Agri Stack portal. However, this process has been overlooked, permitting farmers not enrolled under the portal to avail the subsidy, he said.

The Association has urged the Lt. Governor to immediately intervene and order a thorough probe into the irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.