Water released from Veedur dam for irrigation in Villupuram and Puducherry

The water will help irrigate 2,200 acres of agricultural land in 11 villages in Villupuram district and 1,000 acres in five villages in the Union Territory

February 01, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector D. Mohan raising the shutters of the Veedur dam in Villupuram district on Wednesday

District Collector D. Mohan raising the shutters of the Veedur dam in Villupuram district on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Villupuram District Collector D. Mohan on Wednesday raised the shutters of the Veedur dam to release water for irrigation across 3,200 acres of agricultural land in Villupuram district and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to a press release, the State government had ordered the release of water for cultivation in 2,200 acres of agricultural land in 11 villages in Villupuram district and 1,000 acres in five villages in the Union Territory. Water not exceeding 53 cusecs will be released for 135 days from Wednesday.

The storage level in the reservoir is 579 mcft. The canal system of the reservoir comprises 17.6 km, of which 16.3 km passes through Tamil Nadu and 1.3 km through Puducherry. The dam is located at the confluence of the Varaha and Thondi rivers.

Tindivanam Sub-Collector Katta Ravi Teja was present during the event.

