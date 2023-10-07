ADVERTISEMENT

Water released from Gomukhi dam for irrigation

October 07, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Around 110 cusecs will be released through two irrigation channels to cater to 10,860 acres in 40 villages

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for PWD, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Saturday opened the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam located at the foothills of Kalvarayan hills, to release water for irrigation.

According to official sources, the present level in the dam is 41 feet as against its capacity of 46 feet. Around 110 cusecs would be released through two irrigation channels. While 60 cusecs of water would be released through the old canal, 50 cusecs would be released through the new canal, catering to around 10,860 acres in 40 villages.

Depending upon the water flow in the dam, the quantum of water flow would be stepped up, the official added. Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, MLAs T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram), K. Karthikeyan (Rishivandiyam) and A.J. Manikannan (Ulundurpet) were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US